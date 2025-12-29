The government transfers state-owned real estate and seized facilities under the management of ARMA for the resettlement of IDPs

The government has decided to transfer state-owned real estate and seized facilities managed by the Assets Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) for the resettlement of internally displaced persons.

This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

The first such list will include 112 premises in different regions — these are shared residential buildings, hotel office premises, and public leisure buildings. They are located in different regions of the country.

By the end of January, the premises will be distributed among the bodies responsible for IDPs. It is expected that they will begin to be used to accommodate IDPs in the first quarter of 2026.

In addition, the government instructed the Ministry of Education and Science to inspect facilities that have not been used for their intended purpose in the educational process over the past year, so that they can also be transferred for the resettlement of internally displaced persons.

The Prime Minister recalled that a mechanism had previously been created to transfer such assets to new managers for one hryvnia.

The next stage, according to Svyrydenko, is that within a month, all ministries, in coordination with state companies and the Regional Military Administration, as well as the ARMA, must submit to the government for consideration an additional list of facilities that can be used for the needs of IDPs. The Ministry of Economy is coordinating this process.

The government also previously decided to compensate institutions that temporarily accommodate internally displaced persons free of charge for their expenses, including utility bills, as well as the purchase of liquefied gas and heating fuel.

