Institutions that accommodate IDPs free of charge will be compensated for utility services

The government has decided to compensate institutions that temporarily accommodate internally displaced persons free of charge for the cost of utilities, as well as the purchase of liquefied gas and heating fuel.

This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Compensation will be provided even in cases where people do not yet have IDP status and are renewing their documents — for a period of up to two months from the moment of submitting the application. The actual time spent by the displaced persons in places of temporary residence will be taken into account.

The government will simplify the process of confirming expenses. Only checks and receipts will be sufficient — without additional requests to specialized agencies.

The norm of social living space, which is taken into account for heating compensation, is also increasing: in addition to the basic 13.65 m² per person, an additional 7.35 m² of common space will be taken into account.

Svyrydenko emphasized that it is important that people who were forced to leave their homes due to Russian aggression have decent and comfortable living conditions, and that institutions and communities receive the necessary tools for this.