Russia attacked Ukraine with 25 drones

On the night of December 29, Russia attacked Ukraine with 25 “Shahed”, “Gerbera” attack UAVs, and other types of drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Drones were launched from the following directions: Oryol, Millerovo — Russian Federation, Hvardiyske — temporarily occupied Crimea, Donetsk. Almost 15 drones — "Shaheds".

According to preliminary data, air defense neutralized 21 enemy “Shahed”, “Gerbera” UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Four strike UAVs were recorded hitting two locations.

In particular, during the night and morning, air defense destroyed 12 drones in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The Russian army targeted the Dubovykivska and Vasylkivska communities — an educational institution and a private house were targeted, the Regional Military Administration reported.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.