Trump: Putin did not agree to ceasefire during referendum in Ukraine

Putin did not agree to a ceasefire during the referendum in Ukraine, which was proposed by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The US President Donald Trump said this at a press conference.

Trump said Putin doesnʼt want to be in a situation where he stops the fire and then has to start it again. Trump said he understands that, but he thinks it can be resolved.

On December 24, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine could submit a 20-point peace agreement for ratification by parliament or hold a nationwide referendum. According to Zelensky, this would require at least 60 days and a complete ceasefire.

On Sunday, December 28, in Florida, USA, a meeting between Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump took place at the Mar-a-Lago residence. The meeting lasted about three hours.

Trump said the meeting was excellent, bringing the parties much closer to an agreement and “perhaps very close”. He noted that both Russia and Ukraine “want the war to end”, but that there were one or two very difficult issues remaining in the discussion of the plan, particularly regarding territories.

Before meeting with the Ukrainian leader, Trump had a phone conversation with Vladimir Putin. According to the Kremlin, it lasted one hour and fifteen minutes. They also said that Trump would call Putin again after the meeting.

