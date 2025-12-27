Consequences of Russian attacks on Ukraine. What we know so far

The number of people injured as a result of the Russian strike on Kyiv has increased, and there are also victims of Russian attacks in the Dnipro region.

This became known from reports from local authorities and the State Emergency Service.

It is already known that 32 people were injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack, including two children. 11 injured are in hospitals in the capitalʼs medical facilities, said Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

Two men remain in hospitals in the Kyiv region, their condition is assessed by doctors as moderate. In Bila Tserkva, a man born in 1994 with a laceration to his thigh and foot is under medical supervision, and his life is not in danger, said the head of the Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk.

In Brovary, a man born in 1983 remains in the hospital with a shrapnel wound to his back, a total of 10 people were injured, the rest are being treated at home. Power supply has also been restored in the region for 54 000 consumers. A significant portion of consumers still remain without power.

Two men, aged 64 and 66, were injured in a Russian FPV drone strike in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The shelling damaged a transport company, four high-rise buildings, and two private houses, the State Emergency Service said.

From the evening of Friday, December 26, until Saturday morning, the Russians attacked Ukraine with drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. The Ukrainian military neutralized 503 air targets.

