The Air Defense Forces shot down 474 drones and 29 missiles that Russia used to strike Ukraine at night and in the morning

From the evening of December 26 until the morning of the following day, the Russians attacked Ukraine with drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. The Ukrainian military neutralized 503 air targets.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, the Russians launched 519 UAVs of various types and 40 missiles. These included 10 “Iskander-M”/Kh-47M2 “Kinzhal” ballistic missiles, seven “Iskander-K”/“Kalibr” cruise missiles, 21 Kh-101 cruise missiles, and two Kh-22 cruise missiles.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military managed to neutralize 503 Russian air targets. These are:

474 enemy “Shahed”, “Gerbera” and other types of drones;

six “Iskander-M”/Kh-47M2 Kinzhal ballistic/aeroballistic missiles;

four “Iskander-K”/“Kalibr” cruise missiles;

19 X-101 cruise missiles.

Ten missiles and 25 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 30 locations, with debris falling on 16.

The main target of the attack today was Kyiv and the region. Two people were killed there, more than 30 were injured. Dozens of residential buildings were destroyed, thousands of residents were left without electricity and heat. Read more about the consequences here.

