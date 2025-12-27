The number of victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv has risen to 30, one person has died

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv has risen to 30, with one person dead. There are 14 known victims in the Kyiv region.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk and the mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko.

Kyiv. The number of injured has increased to 30 people, 10 of them in hospitals. One person is known to have died in a damaged house in the Dniprovsky district. His wife is in the hospital in serious condition.

Kyiv region. In total, 14 people were injured in the region by Russian strikes. The consequences of the attacks are recorded in the Brovary, Vyshhorod, Obukhiv, Bucha, Boryspil, and Bila Tserkva districts.

Bila Tserkva. One woman has died and five others have been injured. Rescuers are working at four locations where industrial facilities and houses have been destroyed.

From the evening of Friday, December 26, until Saturday morning , the Russians attacked Ukraine with drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. The Ukrainian military neutralized 503 air targets.

