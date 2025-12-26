Russians hit Uman with missiles and guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv. There are deaths, children among the injured

On December 26, Russian forces launched a missile strike on Uman (Cherkasy region). They also bombed Kharkiv.

The consequences are reported by regional military administrations.

At least fifty houses in the Cherkasy region were damaged by the Russian strike on Uman. Seven of them were completely destroyed, and one was partially destroyed.

Six victims are known, two of them children.

Ігор Табурець / Черкаська ОВА / Telegram

In Kharkiv, the Russians dropped an aerial bomb on one of the cityʼs busiest highways, setting cars on fire and damaging nearby houses. Two more guided aerial bombs fell outside Kharkiv.

There were people in the cars that caught fire. Two men died. Eight people were injured, including a 9-month-old girl. The child and two adults were hospitalized.

