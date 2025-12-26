New suspicions announced against former head of SBU in the Kharkiv region Roman Dudin

The former head of SBU in the Kharkiv region was declared under new suspicion and detained while leaving a pretrial detention center on bail.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) writes about this.

The State Bureau of Investigation does not specify his name, but it is likely that he is Roman Dudin. He was detained in the Kharkiv region while trying to get out of custody on bail. The treason suspect paid over UAH 4.2 million.

He was suspected of organizing the illegal seizure of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration building and the removal of its leadership in the first hours of the full-scale invasion.

He now faces imprisonment for a term of 5 to 10 years with confiscation of property. The court will choose a new preventive measure.

Dudin himself confirmed the information on his Facebook page, reposting a video of the detention, which was filmed and published by the deputy head of the Committee for the Protection of Political Prisoners of the Solidarity Party Maryna Mishchenko.

On May 29, 2022, President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Roman Dudin, the head of the SBU Department in the Kharkiv region, because he “did not work to protect the city”. Dudin was detained in September 2022 in western Ukraine, and in July 2023, an indictment against Dudin was sent to court.

