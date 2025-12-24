Ukrainian military strikes rubber plant and Russian drone base at night

On December 24, the Ukrainian military attacked several Russian facilities in the occupied territory of Ukraine and in the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the city of Yefremov (Tula region), the Yefremov Synthetic Rubber Plant, which specializes in the production of components for explosives and solid rocket fuel, was attacked. There were explosions and a large-scale fire at the plant.

Ukrainian troops also targeted a storage and maintenance site for unmanned boats in the Myrne area of Crimea.

In addition, the Russian military compound in Dovzhansk (Luhansk region) and the air defense and Russian units in the occupied part of Ukraine were under attack.

On December 22, Ukrainian military attacked the Tamannaftogas oil terminal in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.

