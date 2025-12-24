Russians launched over a hundred drones over Ukraine overnight. Zaporizhzhia and Chernihiv regions suffered the most

On December 24, the Russians launched 116 attack UAVs of the “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and other types into Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 60 drones in the north, south, and east of the country. 48 UAVs were hit in 19 locations.

Zaporizhzhia was the worst affected. Four people are currently known to have been injured in the city: women aged 75, 66 and 35, and a 46-year-old man. At least 13 apartment buildings, a fire station, administrative buildings and an educational institution were damaged.

The Air Force also reported that the invaders directed a significant number of drones at a critical infrastructure facility in the Chernihiv region. The State Emergency Service reports on strikes on critical infrastructure in Chernihiv. In one of the cityʼs districts, a drone hit the technical floor of an apartment building. Two people there suffered an acute stress reaction.

