Another 1003 bodies of the dead returned to Ukraine from Russia

On December 19, 1 003 bodies were returned to Ukraine, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian servicemen.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

In the future, experts will conduct an examination of the bodies to identify them.

After the second round of talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul on June 2, the sides agreed to exchange 6 000 bodies of dead soldiers.

President Zelensky said that same month that Russia had identified only 15-20% of the bodies of the dead it had. There were cases when the Russians gave up the bodies of Russian soldiers instead of Ukrainian ones.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that the process of identifying the bodies is complicated by their condition. In addition, the Russian Federation sometimes transfers the bodies of several people in one package, and sometimes experts find the remains of one person in different packages or even during different stages of repatriation.

