Russians hit Ukraine with 160 drones. Part of Odesa left without water, electricity and heat

On December 19, the Russian occupiers launched 160 drones over Ukraine. The air defense neutralized 108 UAVs in the south and east of the country.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

However, another 47 Russian drones were hit in 17 places. The Odesa region again was hit the most. An energy infrastructure facility and residential buildings were damaged there. One person was injured.

Railway infrastructure was also damaged. A post was crushed at one of the stations, and a signalman was injured by shrapnel and hospitalized.

Residents of one of the largest residential areas in Odesa were left without electricity, water, and heating. Emergency restoration work is underway.

Blackout in the Odesa region

Due to the Russian attack on December 13, which became one of the most massive in the region, a large-scale blackout occurred in Odesa and the region, leaving half a million homes without electricity.

On December 17, a state-level emergency was declared in the entire Odesa region due to Russian attacks on the energy sector.

The day before, the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper said that the most difficult situation is now in Odessa. Damaged substations and networks are being restored "virtually from scratch". Meanwhile, the Russians continue to strike the regionʼs energy sector almost daily.

