A state-level emergency has been declared in the Odesa region due to Russian attacks on the energy sector

On December 17, a state-level emergency was declared in the Odesa region — for four days, the region experienced massive power outages due to a Russian attack.

This decision was made at a meeting of the commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergencies at the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

Due to the Russian attack on December 13, which became one of the most massive in the region, a large-scale blackout occurred in Odesa and the region, half a million homes were without electricity and another 30 000 still remain.

The day before, the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper said that the most difficult situation is now in Odesa. Damaged substations and chains are being restored "virtually from scratch".

So now the local authorities have decided to reach an agreement with entrepreneurs to use less illumination and decorative lighting. They will also allocate additional money from the reserve fund for fuel for generators in hospitals, educational institutions, and checkpoints.

Blackout in the Odesa region

After the Russian attack, parts of Odesa and surrounding settlements were left without electricity, water, and heat. Utilities delivered service water in tankers, and power engineers worked under constant air raid sirens, often interrupting repairs.

Due to the blackout, tram routes have been partially stopped, and trolleybuses are running on a reduced schedule.

The Odesa Regional State Administration reported that educational institutions in the city will operate “in person as much as possible”. A number of institutions in the Odesa district are operating remotely or asynchronously due to damage or lack of water.

The Regional State Administration also reported that due to constant shelling and damage to energy infrastructure in many communities, home internet often disappears along with the electricity — not due to overload, but due to the loss of power to equipment in homes.

