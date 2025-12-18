Law enforcement officers arrested two suspects in the murder of a 21-year-old Ukrainian in Austria

Law enforcement officers have taken into custody two Ukrainian citizens suspected of the premeditated murder of a 21-year-old Ukrainian man in Vienna, Austria.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The suspects were detained on the territory of Ukraine, and it was decided to conduct criminal proceedings there as well. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

According to the investigation, the murder occurred on November 25, 2025 in the Austrian capital. The suspects had previously arranged to meet the victim under a false pretext; one of them was an acquaintance of the man.

The meeting took place in a hotel in Vienna — in an underground parking lot, the victim was attacked and forced to transfer about €50 000 from a cryptocurrency wallet. After that, the man was taken to another area of the city.

On November 26, the body of a 21-year-old man with signs of violent death was found in a burned-out car. After relatives reported the man missing, Austrian law enforcement officers began an investigation, and Ukraine and Europol later joined in.

In Ukraine, men were informed of suspicion of premeditated murder committed in a premeditated conspiracy for selfish motives.

