Russian border guards crossed the border with Estonia without permission

On December 17, three Russian border guards illegally crossed the border with Estonia and stayed there for about 20 minutes.

This is reported by the Estonian media ERR, citing a statement by the countryʼs Interior Minister Igor Taro.

Three men in uniform arrived at the Vasknarv pier near the Narva River on an inflatable boat. Their appearance was recorded by surveillance cameras.

In about 20 minutes, the border guards returned to the side of the pier on the Russian shore.

Estoniaʼs interior minister said it was not yet known whether the incident was accidental or a deliberate provocation by Russia, but the country has already increased security along the border.

A meeting between Russian and Estonian officials is scheduled for December 18 in light of the incident. The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs will summon the charge dʼaffaires of the Russian embassy.

On September 19, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets violated Estonian airspace. The planes were over the Gulf of Finland for 12 minutes.

In October, Estonia temporarily closed a border crossing with Russia due to increased military activity. At the end of the month, two drones of unknown origin were spotted near the Reedo military base in southern Estonia. One of them was shot down by the countryʼs NATO allies.

