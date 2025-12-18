There is no agreed version of the peace plan yet, the issue of a reparations loan is on the table. Key points from Zelenskyʼs speech

Ukraine and the United States do not yet have a finally agreed version of the peace plan.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this on December 18 in a conversation with journalists.

"There is no agreed version of the plan. We spoke with Trump in Berlin two days ago, and when we have the documents finalized, we will make contact," he noted.

Commenting on the issue of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the president noted that the United States had proposed a compromise to divide the station into three (Ukraine, the United States, and Russia). However, Zelensky replied to the States that this was not fair. According to him, the issue is not only about money and electricity, but also about access to the station, which is still militarized and in a dangerous situation.

The president also stated that the Russian economy is unable to support the war on the scale it was before if sanctions remain in place. In his opinion, if Putin slows down the diplomatic process, the US will put more pressure on Russia.

Zelensky separately mentioned the reparations loan. He says that this decision is on the table, it depends on political will.

"I will talk to all the leaders, prove our arguments. I really hope for a positive decision," the president added.

As for the territories, the president emphasized that the Russian Federationʼs position has not changed — they want to seize the total Donbas and for Ukraine to withdraw from there.

"We are not ready to take appropriate steps, the US is looking for a compromise," he stressed.

Zelensky also said that the US had requested presidential elections in Ukraine, and Zelensky said that he would be ready for them. Elections to the Verkhovna Rada and local elections are not being considered. The president supported the idea of elections in the "Diia" app, but there is no consensus in parliament yet.

