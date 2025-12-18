Russians launched over 80 drones over Ukraine. There are casualties in several regions

On the night of December 18, the Russian army launched 82 drones over Ukraine, 50 of which were "Shaheds".

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Air defense neutralized 63 drones, and 19 UAVs were hit in 12 locations. Debris from downed drones fell in eight more locations.

Odesa region

According to the Regional Military Administration, drones damaged a 9-story building and an educational institution in the Odesa district. The prosecutorʼs office says eight people were injured, two of whom were taken to the hospital.

Cherkasy region

Cherkasy was under attack, six people were injured, but no serious injuries were reported. Part of the city was left without electricity as a result of the attack.

As a result of the UAV crash, a dozen and a half private houses were damaged in several locations. Windows and roofs were broken, there were fires. Windows were also broken in the sports complex, and there are damaged cars.

Dnipropetrovsk region

Drones hit Kryvyi Rih, four people were injured. Outbuildings were occupied, residential buildings, an administrative building, and a cultural institution were damaged.

The Russians shelled the Nikopol area with “Grad” MLRS and targeted it with an FPV drone. The communities of Marhanets and Pokrovsk were under attack.

Sumy region

Russians attacked the regional center, one man was injured. Civilian infrastructure was damaged by the strike. Windows were broken in residential and non-residential buildings.

Zaporizhzhia

They hit Zaporizhia with guided aerial bombs, but there were no injuries. A high-rise building and a garage cooperative were damaged.

Meanwhile, the number of victims from yesterdayʼs attack on Zaporizhzhia and the district has reached 35 people.

