Norway, Luxembourg and Latvia provide financial assistance to Ukraine

Norway and Luxembourg are providing financial assistance to Ukraine in the amounts of €267 million and €10 million.

This is reported by the Norwegian media NRK, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, and Latvian Minister of Foreign Affairs Baiba Braže.

Norway is allocating €267 million for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine. The funds will be used to purchase weapons and ammunition for F-16 fighter jets, as well as air defense missiles.

In November, the head of the Norwegian Ministry of Defense Tore Sandvik reported the allocation of $7 billion in 2026 for Ukraineʼs defense needs.

Luxembourg allocates €10 million for the restoration of the Ukrainian energy sector. In June 2025, the country allocated the same amount for the restoration of energy facilities in the Kharkiv region, and last year the country allocated €2 million for the Ukrainian energy sector.

Latvia has contributed €200 000 to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine. In total, the partnersʼ commitments to contribute to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine since 2022 amount to over €1.75 million.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund is a special mechanism for international financial assistance created by the European Commission and EU Member States to provide rapid and targeted support to the Ukrainian energy sector, especially after the large-scale destruction caused by Russian aggression.

