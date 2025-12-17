Photos from Ukraine among the best photos of the year according to National Geographic

National Geographic magazine included a photo of a Ukrainian boy with his family in its selection of the best photos of the year.

This is stated on the National Geographic website.

We are talking about the photo "In the Embrace of Family", which was taken by English-Swedish photographer Anastasia Taylor-Lind.

The photo shows a boy from Poltava region Tymofiy Tsvetkov. He is wearing a T-shirt with the inscription "My dad wears the uniform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine". The boyʼs aunt Olha Hrinik is holding his hand near her cheek.

According to the publication, Tymofiyʼs father is fighting in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and his hometown of Avdiivka is under Russian occupation. Because of this, the family evacuated to central Ukraine.

Photographer Anastasia Taylor-Lind has been documenting the lives of the Hrinik family for over seven years, along with Ukrainian photographer Alisa Sopova. Together, they are working on the project “5K From the Frontline№”, which shows the everyday lives of people during the war.

Taylor-Lind herself has also been affected by the fighting. In 2023, she suffered a traumatic brain injury during a missile strike on a cafe in Kramatorsk.

In November, the American magazine Time published a selection of the 100 most important photographs of 2025. Six of the photographs on the list were taken in Ukraine.

