Russians hit Zaporizhzhia and the region with guided aerial bombs. Dozens of people were injured

On December 17, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region with guided aerial bombs and hit residential buildings.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

As of 12:53, 26 victims are known, including one child.

The Russians struck three times — they hit two residential buildings, there may be people under the rubble. An infrastructure facility and an educational institution were also damaged.

Zaporizhzhia and the region regularly come under attack from Russians. Just last day, on December 16, Russians attacked 26 settlements in the region 668 times.

