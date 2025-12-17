NYT reveals details of EU and US security guarantee plan for Ukraine

The United States, together with Europe, have prepared two draft documents outlining a strategy to support Ukraine after a peace agreement is reached.

This is reported by The New York Times, citing sources.

The documents were agreed upon during intensive negotiations with President Volodymyr Zelensky and other aides on Ukraine issues in Berlin on December 14 and 15, which lasted more than eight hours.

One of these documents sets out general principles. These, the sources say, are a commitment similar to NATOʼs Article 5 guarantee, under which all member states undertake to provide assistance to any country under attack.

The second part of the agreement, which US officials described as an “operational military-to-military document”, contains more detailed information. It explains how US and European forces will work with the Ukrainian military to ensure that Russia does not try to retake Ukrainian territory in the coming years.

In a public statement by European leaders on this occasion, it was stated that the priority was to bring the size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to a “peacetime level” of 800 000 military personnel. NYT sources say that the document lists “very specific” details about the supply of military equipment to Ukraine.

The document also outlined details of a European-led military force that would assist Ukraine domestically and ensure security in the air and at sea.

The operational document also details how the United States will monitor the ceasefire with its intelligence and monitor Russian attempts to advance further into Ukraine. The Americans will also help verify Russia’s compliance with the terms and ensure that minor skirmishes between Russia and Ukraine do not escalate into a new war.

The plan also details how the United States will help detect Russian attempts to create “foreign flag” operations that could give Moscow a pretext to resume hostilities.

The US and European officials said the new security guarantees would be legally binding, subject to each countryʼs procedures. They said US President Donald Trump had agreed to submit the security guarantees to the Senate, which normally ratifies treaties, although they did not specify whether they would formally submit the guarantees as a treaty.

