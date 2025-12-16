60 citizens returned to Ukraine from occupied territories and Russia

On December 16, 60 Ukrainians returned to Ukraine from Russia and the temporarily occupied territories. Among them are people with limited mobility and those who were held in temporary detention centers for foreigners on the territory of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Lubinets.

He met with his Russian counterpart Tatyana Moskalkova at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border. The meeting was also attended by the heads of missions of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

Among the citizens returned to Ukraine is a 56-year-old woman who suffered a stroke and is disabled. She has been forcibly residing in Russia since 2022.

The Russian side says that 15 of its citizens have been returned from Ukraine.

In addition to returning people, Ukraine handed over to Russia two thousand parcels of humanitarian aid for Ukrainian prisoners of war and letters from their families.

The parties agreed to verify the persons missing under special circumstances and transferred their lists. Ukraine also transferred lists of seriously injured and seriously ill citizens.

During the meeting, the ombudsmen discussed the issue of the return of illegally detained Ukrainian civilians and Ukrainian prisoners of war convicted in Russia — their lists were also submitted.

In early December, seven more Ukrainian children who were illegally detained in Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories returned home.

