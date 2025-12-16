Media: Poland plans to abolish special status for Ukrainians after March 4, 2026

The Polish government has prepared a bill to terminate the special status for Ukrainian refugees, which was introduced after the start of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by the Interia media outlet, citing the spokeswoman for the countryʼs Ministry of Internal Affairs, Karolina Halecka.

According to her, the bill provides that after March 4, 2026, all Ukrainians will have the same rights as other migrants in the country.

Ukrainians will still be able to receive emergency medical care, but if they need other medical services, they will have to work and pay contributions. The same applies to the "800 Plus" program — it will be available only to working parents.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs explains the changes by saying that most refugees have already found jobs, their children have gone to school and integrated into the Polish environment. Therefore, a special status for them "may create a risk of unequal treatment among other migrants".

At the same time, the draft law guarantees Ukrainians legal stay in Poland until at least March 4, 2027 — within the framework of temporary protection or on other legal grounds, in accordance with the recommendations of the European Commission.

The government plans to adopt the bill before the end of this year.

At the end of September, Polish President Karol Nawrocki signed a law on the extension of assistance to Ukrainian refugees. The legal status of Ukrainian refugees in Poland was extended until March 4, 2026.

At the same time, the requirements for receiving the “800 Plus” cash assistance were changed and the ability of adult Ukrainian citizens to use medical services was limited.

