The President of Poland signed a law on the continuation of assistance to Ukrainian refugees — it will become more difficult to receive it

Polish President Karol Nawrocki has signed a law to continue providing assistance to Ukrainian refugees. He will also submit two new bills concerning Ukrainians to the Sejm on September 29.

This is what Polish Radio writes about.

The document extends the legal status of Ukrainian refugees until March 4, 2026, but at the same time defines new requirements for receiving cash assistance "800 plus".

The law tightens control over foreignersʼ receipt of social assistance. The right to it will be linked to professional activity and education of children in a Polish school. The exception, for example, is parents of children with disabilities.

The law also introduces restrictions on the ability of adult citizens of Ukraine to use medical services. This includes, in particular, medical and medical programs, medical rehabilitation, and dental treatment.

The head of the presidential office Zbigniew Bogucki reported that the signed document is the last bill in the special aid formula, because “today there is no basis and no reason for continuing this kind of action”.

According to him, the decisions contained in this law “actually mean the end of tourism from Ukraine at the expense of Polish taxpayers”.

"The bill contains information about specific benefits that will not be available to Ukrainian citizens who do not work in Poland, for example, when it comes to rehabilitation, drug treatment programs, health care programs, coverage of prescription drug costs, and many, many other benefits, including cataract treatment services and dental services," said Bogucki.

The head of the presidential office announced that two legislative proposals will be submitted to the speaker of the Sejm on Monday. One concerns the extension of the deadline after which foreigners will be able to apply for Polish citizenship.

The second bill will concern amendments to the Criminal Code and the law on the Institute of National Remembrance, "to prosecute anyone who tries or wants to spread Banderaʼs ideology on the territory of the Republic of Poland, or who wants to perpetuate lies about Volyn".

What preceded

Polish President Karol Nawrocki vetoed a bill on payments and free medical care for unemployed Ukrainians on August 25. He stated that assistance should only be provided to refugees who commit to working in Poland.

The bill provided for the extension of temporary protection for citizens of Ukraine fleeing the war until March 4, 2026. In addition, it clarified the conditions for the payment of the "800 plus" benefit so that children who graduated from high school before reaching the age of 18 and fulfill their educational obligations by attending higher education institutions or qualifying professional courses could also receive it.

On September 17, the Polish Senate supported the updated bill.

