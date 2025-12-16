At night, the Russians attacked Ukraine with drones. Zaporizhzhia was hit the most

On December 16, the Russian army launched 69 attack UAVs of the “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and other types into Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 57 enemy UAVs in the south and east of the country.

Ten more drones were hit in seven locations.

Zaporizhzhia was the worst affected. A Russian drone hit a high-rise building there. Currently, the head of the region Ivan Fedorov reports three victims: a 76-year-old woman received assistance on the spot, a 28-year-old man is in moderate condition, and a 58-year-old man is in the hospital in serious condition due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Rescuers have already extinguished the fire.

In the Koropska community of the Novhorod-Siversky district of the Chernihiv region, the invaders attacked a farm, damaging a cowshed and equipment. Seven cows were previously killed.

