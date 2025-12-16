“Overall, unity was demonstrated. It was the unity of the United States, Europe, and Ukraine.” Key points that President Zelensky said today

On December 16, President Volodymyr Zelensky answered questions from journalists. The focus was on the "peace plan" and the results of the December 15-16 talks in Berlin between Ukraine, the United States, and European partners.

Negotiations on the "peace plan"

There are no more destructive points in the “peace plan”. This does not mean that it is perfect, but it is a very working version.

Ukraine is currently counting on five documents with the Americans. Some of them are about the Congress-approved analogue of Article 5 of the NATO charter. Ukraine knows that the majority of Congress has a positive attitude towards this. Ukraine and the US are also discussing a “deterrence package”: what weapons, training, equipment, financing and the number of troops Ukraine needs.

On December 15, in addition to American security guarantees, security guarantees from the "Coalition of the Willing Europe+" were discussed — it includes Canada and other partners located outside Europe.

The second document concerns recovery: Ukraine and the US are talking about money and the creation of a special fund. On December 15, President Zelensky first raised the issue of Ukrainian refugees during the negotiations, which could cost $70-80 billion — they need to be compensated so that Ukrainians want to live in Ukraine and have this opportunity. The Americans accept this.

A more detailed recovery plan is not yet ready, but the Ukrainians and Americans are getting closer to it.

The Ukrainian side also raised the issue of families who lost a serviceman. It is very difficult for Ukraine to bear this financial responsibility, but it is our duty. Zelensky would like to see financial support for this program as well. Even without external support, we will do it, but this process can be accelerated.

Neither de jure nor de facto does Ukraine recognize Donbas as Russian. There is still no consensus on the issue.

Today or tomorrow, the documents will be finalized, then the US will hold consultations with the Russians, after which the negotiating teams will meet in the US (possibly as early as the weekend of December 20-21). After that, we will think about a meeting at the leadership level, at least with the US president.

Other statements:

From frozen Russian assets, Ukraine expects €40-45 billion in reparations loans per year (€150-200 billion in total). They are needed as a plan B if the war continues.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has proposed the idea of a Christmas truce. Ukraine supports it, as well as an energy truce and any ceasefire.

There is no question of a referendum on the peace agreement at this time. "We will try to do everything so as not to complicate the already difficult life of Ukrainians due to the war with certain decisions".

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.