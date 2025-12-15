Germany and Ukraine launch the first joint production of Ukrainian drones in Europe

German company “Quantum Systems” and Ukrainian company “Frontline Robotics” are launching Europeʼs first joint production of Ukrainian drones. The companies have created a joint venture “Quantum Frontline Industries” as part of the “Build with Ukraine” initiative.

This is reported by “Quantum Systems”.

Drones that have already shown effectiveness on the front will be mass-produced in Germany on an automated line. All drones will be transferred to the Ukrainian Defense Forces in quantities determined by the Ministry of Defense.

The project combines Ukrainian combat experience and German engineering. The production will create jobs in Germany, including for Ukrainians, and will allow for a rapid increase in the supply of drones to the front.

On November 27, it was reported that Ukraine and the United Kingdom had signed an agreement paving the way for the production of Ukrainian “Octopus” interceptor drones. The document was signed by delegations from the Ministries of Defense of Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

On September 26, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky said that a new branch of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is being created — the UAV Air Defense Systems.

On November 7, President Zelensky appointed Colonel Yuriy Cherevashenko as commander of a new branch of the military. His task is to scale up the development of the unmanned component in the Air Force.

“Octopus” was launched into mass production on November 14. Three Ukrainian companies already have the technology, and more than ten more are preparing to join.

