Ukraine and Britain to launch mass production of Ukrainian “Octopus” interceptor drones

Ukraine and the United Kingdom have signed an agreement that paves the way for the production of Ukrainian “Octopus” interceptor drones. The document was signed by delegations from the Ministries of Defense of Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

This was reported by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The department claims that this will significantly strengthen the capabilities of Ukrainian air defense. “Octopus” drones have already proven their effectiveness in combating enemy "Shaheds".

According to the plan, the production of interceptors will be deployed on a mass scale, with a possible volume reaching several thousand units per month. All manufactured drones will be transferred to Ukraine to strengthen airspace protection.

The Ukrainian drone-interceptor “Octopus” is a new development of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, created specifically to combat enemy "Shaheds" and other strike UAVs. It has already passed combat tests and proven its effectiveness even in difficult conditions: at night, at low altitudes and under active electronic jamming. The exact technical characteristics of this drone are not disclosed at this time.

On September 26, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that a new branch of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is being created — UAV Air Defense Systems.

On November 7, President Zelensky appointed Colonel Yuriy Cherevashenko as commander of a new branch of the military. His task is to scale up the development of the unmanned component in the Air Force.

Octopus was launched into mass production on November 14. Three Ukrainian companies already have the technology, and more than ten more are preparing to join.

