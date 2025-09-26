Syrskyi spoke about the creation of a new type of troops in the Armed Forces of Ukraine — UAV Air Defense Systems

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is creating a new branch of troops — UAV Air Defense Systems.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi told reporters about this.

"I mean domestic and foreign-made interceptor drones that destroy "Shahed" drones with high efficiency — 70% or more [...]. Therefore, units equipped with these interceptor drones are being created and expanded, as well as a command that will deal with these drones," the commander-in-chief said.

The armed forces are already using interceptor drones. They are currently creating and expanding units equipped with them, as well as increasing the number of radar stations.

Syrskyi added that to protect Ukrainian cities from drones, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are increasing the number of combat helicopters, considering the acquisition of light-engine aircraft with machine guns, and continuing work to improve the quality of electronic warfare.