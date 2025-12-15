News

Ukrainian troops strike Astrakhan gas processing plant in Russia

Author:
Yuliia Zavadska
Date:

On December 15, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant, a strategic facility in the Russian oil and gas industry.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Astrakhan GPP is one of the key enterprises in the industry and annually produces up to 3.5 million tons of sulfur. This raw material is used by the Russian military-industrial complex to manufacture explosives.

Explosions and a massive fire were recorded at the plant. The extent of the damage is currently being determined.

