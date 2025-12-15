Ukrainian troops strike Astrakhan gas processing plant in Russia

On December 15, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant, a strategic facility in the Russian oil and gas industry.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Astrakhan GPP is one of the key enterprises in the industry and annually produces up to 3.5 million tons of sulfur. This raw material is used by the Russian military-industrial complex to manufacture explosives.

Explosions and a massive fire were recorded at the plant. The extent of the damage is currently being determined.

On December 12, Ukrainian military attacked the Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery in the Yaroslavl region of Russia. This is one of the largest oil refineries of the occupiers, it processes from 15 million tons of oil and oil condensate per year. Explosions were recorded on the territory of the enterprise.

