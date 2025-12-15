HACC seized the gadgets of the MP Hanna Skorokhod, but not her real estate. She responded: “Let them play Minecraft.”

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has seized two mobile phones and a tablet belonging to the MP Hanna Skorokhod, which were seized during searches of her apartment.

This is reported by Suspilne.

The court did not grant the motion to seize her real estate. The MP clarified that the seizure also applies to the childrenʼs tablet used by her child.

"These are mobile phones and a childʼs tablet. Well, they were arrested. Well, let them play Minecraft," Skorokhod reacted to the decision.

The hearing of the motions was held in camera at the request of NABU detective Rodion Biryukov due to the possible disclosure of personal information. Skorokhod and her lawyer Oleh Burhela insisted on an open hearing, emphasizing that she “has nothing to hide”.

She added that her real estate was already under arrest, and accused the NABU of unwillingness to hold open court hearings. The MP also plans to appeal to the US Senate and Congress, as well as the EU, regarding what she believes are "provocations and violations by Ukrainian law enforcement officers".

The case of Hanna Skorokhod

On December 5, law enforcement officers exposed a criminal group led by a Ukrainian MP. The fact that this is Hanna Skorokhod from the "For the Future" group was confirmed by Babelʼs sources. She and her assistants are suspected of inciting a businessman to take a bribe of $250 000 for the application of the NSDC sanctions to a competitorʼs company.

Later, the MP herself confirmed the searches and called it “direct pressure on the opposition” and an attempt to block its political activities. After that, she accused law enforcement officers of publishing “fake photos” from the searches and called NABU representatives “liars”.

On December 8, Skorokhod came to the NABU for questioning, after which she stated that the video of her conversations, which was published by law enforcement officers, was an "edited cut".

The Supreme Court has already granted bail to one of Skorokhodʼs assistants of UAH 1.5 million, and sent another into custody with the alternative of bail of over UAH 4.5 million.

On December 9, the High Anti-Corruption Court set bail for the MP herself at UAH 3.028 million.

On December 9, the Supreme Court of Ukraine chose a preventive measure for Skorokhod in the form of a bail of over UAH 3 million. The amount was paid on December 12, after which the court ordered the MP to wear an electronic bracelet.

