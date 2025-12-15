In the Czech Republic, an unknown philanthropist donated 100 million crowns for weapons for Ukraine

In the Czech Republic, an unknown benefactor has contributed 100 million crowns (approximately $4.8 million) to the Ukraine support initiative “A Gift for Putin”. Among other things, the money will go towards drones for the Ukrainian army.

This was reported by the initiative itself in X.

They decided to divide this money into 26 items, including: drones, explosives, equipment for units at the front, and rifles.

"We want to spend this money very quickly so that it can start working as soon as possible," the initiative added.

The "Gift for Putin" initiative has existed since 2022. Activists say that during the programʼs existence, equipment worth a billion Czech crowns has been sent to Ukraine — almost $50 million.

In October, these volunteers raised $600 000 in two days for the Ukrainian “Flamingo” missile.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.