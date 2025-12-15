Russians launched 153 drones over Ukraine overnight. The railway in the Dnipropetrovsk region was under attack

On December 15, the Ukrainian military neutralized 133 of the 153 drones with which Russia attacked Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the same time, 17 enemy drones were hit in ten locations. In particular, the Dnipropetrovsk region was under attack at night.

A rescuer and an enterprise employee were injured in the Synelnykivsky district. A transport enterprise and infrastructure were on fire in Pavlohrad and Pyatykhatky.

“Ukrzaliznytsia” reported that the railwayʼs contact network was de-energized due to shelling of the region. Reserve thermal trains have been deployed to operate trains, and power engineers are gradually restoring electric traction.

However, due to Russian shelling, a number of trains are delayed, including:

Dnipro — Kholm (+3 hours);

Kholm — Dnipro (+3:40);

Kyiv — Kryvyi Rih (+ 4:25);

Kyiv — Zaporizhzhia (+4:10);

Dnipro — Lviv (+6:30).

Some suburban trains in the direction of Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih will also run with delays of approximately 3-4 hours.

