Ukrainian units successfully blocked enemy forces in Kupyansk and cleared the northwestern quarters. As part of the operation, the “Khartia” strike group broke through to the Oskil River, cut off enemy logistics, and continues to drive the occupiers out of the central areas of the city.

This was reported by the command of the NGU "Khartia" corps and Deep State.

According to Deep State, as a result of the operation, the Defense Forces blocked Russian troops in Kupyansk and completely cleared the northwestern outskirts of the city.

The operation was planned and commanded by the 2nd Corps of the Charter National Guard in cooperation with the Kupyansk Tactical Group. The operation was under the direct control of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrsky and the Commander of the “Khartia” National Guard Pivnenko.

The strike group included:

"Khartia" brigade,

475th Assault Regiment "Code 9.2" of the 92nd Assault Brigade,

units of the Foreign Legion of the Military District of the Ministry of Defense,

144th mechanized brigade.

The units broke through to the Oskil River and cut off Russian logistics, and also liberated Kindrashivka, Radkivka, their surroundings, and a number of neighborhoods in the north of Kupyansk.

From September 22 to December 12, 1 027 Russian soldiers were killed, 291 were wounded, and 13 were captured. More than 200 occupiers are currently surrounded.

The operation is ongoing — the enemy holds several locations in the central part of Kupyansk, where the clearing is ongoing.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky also visited Kupyansk and congratulated the Ukrainian fighters.

"Today, it is extremely important to achieve results on the front so that Ukraine can achieve results in diplomacy. This is how it works: all our strong positions inside the country are strong positions in the conversation about ending the war," his post says.

In September, the situation around Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region escalated, and in October, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation Valery Gerasimov reported that Russian troops had surrounded Ukrainian troops in the city.

Subsequently, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky created the search and strike group "Khartia", which took on the operation to eliminate the Russian breakthrough. Planning and leadership — 2nd Corps of the NGU "Khartia" together with the "Kupyansk" tactic group under the control of Syrsky and the commander of the NGU Pivnenko.

