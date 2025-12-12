Three suspects in the terrorist attack in the Darnytsky district of Kyiv were detained in Kyiv

On December 12, three men suspected of carrying out a terrorist attack in the Darnytsky district of Kyiv were detained in Kyiv. They were identified and captured within six hours.

SBU reported this on Telegram.

According to the investigation, the detainees are three Ukrainians aged 23, 25 and 27, originally from the Odesa and Donetsk regions. In the capital, they worked in construction and at the same time looked for part-time work in Telegram channels. It was there, according to preliminary information, that they were recruited by Russian special services.

Having received the task, the men divided their roles, separately bought parts for the explosives in different stores and independently assembled two devices. The explosives were planted in an industrial zone according to the coordinates they were given. Nearby, the perpetrators installed phones that transmitted the image online to Russian curators.

The suspects were quickly identified and detained at their residences. They will soon be charged with a terrorist act that resulted in the death of a person.

The day before, it was reported that a National Guard soldier was killed and several others were injured in explosions in the Darnytsky district of Kyiv. SBU is investigating the case as a terrorist attack that resulted in the death of a person.

The first explosion occurred when two National Guard soldiers were passing by — one was killed, two more people were injured. The second explosion occurred when police arrived at the scene — two law enforcement officers were injured.

