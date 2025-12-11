A National Guardsman was killed in an explosion in Kyiv. SBU is investigating the terrorist attack

A National Guard soldier was killed and several others were injured in explosions in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv. SBU is investigating the case as a terrorist attack that resulted in the death of a person.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office.

The first explosion occurred while two National Guard soldiers were patrolling the area. One of them was killed and the other was injured along with a security guard at the site.

The second explosion occurred as police and medics arrived on the scene. Two law enforcement officers were injured. It is now known that these were improvised explosive devices.

