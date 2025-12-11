Dorogobuzhskaya TPP caught fire in Russia at night

On December 11, the Dorogobuzhskaya TPP, which provides production that is critically important for Russiaʼs defense industry, caught fire in the Smolensk region of Russia.

This was reported by the director of the Center for Countering Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko.

The Dorogobuzhskaya Chemical Plant produces ammonia, nitrates, and nitrogen fertilizers, which are basic components for the production of explosives, in particular ammonium nitrate (the basis of industrial explosives) and nitrate mixtures for military needs.

This TPP also provides a stable energy supply to defense enterprises in the Smolensk region of the Russian Federation. This region is home to production facilities that work for the Russian military-industrial complex, including instrument-making plants, metallurgical plants, and repair bases. The Dorogobuzhskaya TPP also partially supports the energy sector of this industrial zone.

On the night of December 8, Ukrainian military forces attacked ammunition, drone, and fuel depots in the Luhansk region and near Donetsk. They also struck a Russian mobile firing group and a Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun complex in the Donetsk region.

