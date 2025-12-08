The Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked a number of Russian facilities in the occupied territories

On December 8, the Ukrainian military attacked Russian facilities in the temporarily occupied territories.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

These are warehouses of ammunition, drones, and fuels and lubricants in Luhansk region and near Donetsk.

They also struck a Russian mobile firing group and a Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun complex in the Donetsk region.

The extent of the damage from the attacks is still being determined.

In addition, the General Staff clarified the results of the attack on the Temryutsky seaport on December 5. This facility in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation is involved in supplying the Russian army — the port ships containers, fuel, chemical cargo, and other types of goods.

A powerful fire broke out there from a strike by Ukrainian drones, burning 20 tanks — 70% of the total in the port.

The liquefied gas loading ramp, where almost 20 railway tanks are located, is also still burning.

