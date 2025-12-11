The Russians launched over a hundred drones over Ukraine overnight

On December 11, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 150 “Shahed”131/136 drones and three “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense neutralized 83 UAVs and two missiles. Another 69 drones and one missile were hit in 34 locations.

Hereʼs what is known about the consequences of the shelling now.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper, Russia attacked civilian, energy and transport infrastructure, an energy facility was damaged in the Odesa region.

According to the State Emergency Service, two private houses nearby were also damaged, the windows and doors of an administrative building were broken. Fires broke out.

Also at night, the Russians attacked energy facilities in the Kremenchuk district of the Poltava region. Falling debris and direct hits caused fires at the facilities.

According to the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Kohut, air defense was operating in the region. Currently, all services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russia shelled the Nikopolsky district with artillery and FPV drones. According to the head of the Regional Military Administration Vladyslav Haivanenko, at night the Russian army also targeted the Dubovykivska community of the Synelnykivsky district with UAVs, where a fire broke out on the territory of a farm.

In Kherson, according to the State Emergency Service, a fire broke out in a residential building as a result of Russian shelling of the city, and it was extinguished.

In the Lviv region, an explosion occurred in a private house in Sokilnyky at around 04:00. No airstrike was declared for the region that night. According to police, the roof, facade and several living quarters of the house were damaged. Details are being clarified.

In Chernihiv region, a Russian UAV crashed in the town of Nosivka, Nizhynsky district. According to the State Emergency Service, one person was injured. Civilian infrastructure was damaged, and a fire broke out.

The State Emergency Service also reported that a two-story non-residential building in Sumy caught fire due to Russian strikes. The fire has already been extinguished.

