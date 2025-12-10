The Russians hit Ukraine with 80 drones overnight

On 10, the Russians launched 80 drones of various types over Ukraine, almost 50 of them “Shahed”.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian military managed to neutralize 50 Russian drones in the south and east of the country. Another 29 UAVs were hit in seven locations.

A man died in a FPV drone strike in the Zelenodolsk community of Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region). Two people were injured in the Nikopolsky district.

Infrastructure and an agricultural enterprise were damaged. A private house was set on fire, power lines and a car were affected.

At around 11:00 PM, a man was hit by Russian shelling in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson and was hospitalized. In the morning, a 52-year-old woman was injured in the Korabelny district.

Three people were injured in the attacks on the Zaporizhzhia area.

In addition, the enemy hit a civilian building and power equipment in the Koryukivsky district of the Chernihiv region. A severe fire broke out.

Due to a massive attack by the Russian Federation, an infrastructure facility was destroyed in one of the districts of the Odesa region, and an educational institution was on fire in the village of Pidseredne in the Kharkiv region. There were no casualties.

