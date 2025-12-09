HACC has set bail for the MP Skorokhod at over UAH 3 million

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has set bail for Hanna Skorokhod, a member of parliament from the "For the Future" group, in the amount of UAH 3.26 million.

This is reported by correspondents of Suspilne and Hromadske from the courtroom.

The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) requested a bail of over UAH 10.5 million, as well as the requirement to wear an electronic bracelet, not to travel outside Kyiv, and not to communicate with other suspects in the case.

The prosecutor stated that there are risks that the MP may be in hiding, since this is a "serious corruption crime", she has traveled abroad four times this year, and has a wide range of contacts, including among law enforcement officers.

Skorokhodʼs lawyer stated that she pleaded not guilty and, according to the Anti-Corruption Center, stated that the amount requested by the prosecutorʼs office was "exorbitant". The MP herself stated that she had been "shitted all over the country" — the judge made a remark to her.

The case of Hanna Skorokhod

On December 5, law enforcement officers exposed a criminal group led by a Ukrainian MP. The fact that it was Hanna Skorokhod from the "For the Future" group was confirmed by Babelʼs sources. She and her assistants are suspected of inciting a businessman to take a bribe of $250 000 for the application of the NSDC sanctions to a competitorʼs company.

Later, the MP herself confirmed the searches and called it "direct pressure on the opposition" and an attempt to block its political activities. She later accused law enforcement officers of publishing "fake photos" from the searches and called NABU representatives "liars".

On December 8, Skorokhod came to the NABU for questioning, after which she stated that the video of her conversations, which was published by law enforcement officers, was an "edited cut".

Skorokhod entered the Verkhovna Rada in 2019 as a representative of the Servant of the People party.

That same year, she accused her faction of detaining her husband Alexei Alyakin, a Russian banker who was previously a business partner of entrepreneur Pavel Fuks, for refusing to support the land market law.

Due to this conflict, Skorokhod was expelled from the Servant of the People faction in November 2019. In July 2020, she joined the For the Future parliamentary group.

