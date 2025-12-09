The Russians launched over a hundred drones over Ukraine overnight

On December 9, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 110 drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Air defense neutralized 84 UAVs. Another 24 drones were hit in 9 locations.

Hereʼs what is known about the consequences of the shelling now.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration Vladyslav Haivanenko, Russia directed drones at the Pavlohrad district (Dnipropetrovsk region). The infrastructure there was damaged.

In addition, according to the State Emergency Service, a fire and rescue unit in Zaporizhzhia region was damaged by a Russian strike. The unitʼs windows and doors were broken, and the roof was damaged. At the time of the attack, rescuers were working to put out a fire in a neighbouring settlement, so none of them were injured.

A drone crashed in Chernihiv, damaging a private household. In the Koryukivsky district of the region, a drone hit a farm, setting fire to straw piles covering an area of about 1 800 square meters. In the Nizhynsky district, a series of hits were recorded on one of the industrial facilities, which resulted in fires.

