The Russians launched almost 150 drones over Ukraine overnight. What is known about the consequences?

On December 8, the Russians launched 149 strike drones of various types into Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense managed to neutralize 131 drones in the north, south, and east of the country. Another 16 UAVs were hit in 11 places, with debris falling on four.

In the city of Okhtyrka (Sumy region), three drones hit a nine-story building. Seven people were injured.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Three people were injured in Chernihiv when a drone crashed near a house. One of the injured was hospitalized.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russians attacked Zelenodolsk and Hrushivsk communities of the Kryvyi Rih district with FPV drones — a 51-year-old man died. In the Mezhyritska community of the Pavlohradsky district, four people were injured in a drone attack, including a 14-year-old boy. In the Nikopol region, a 13-year-old girl was injured in attacks by the occupiers.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.