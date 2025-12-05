Zelensky removed Andriy Yermak from the NSDC and the General Headquarters

On December 5, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky expelled the former head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak from the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) and the General Headquarters.

This is stated in decrees No. 901 and No. 902, published on the presidentʼs website.

Both come into force on the day of their publication. The reasons for the exclusion are not specified in the decrees.

Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Andriy Yermak from the post of head of the Presidential Office on November 28. Before his dismissal, he was searched by NABU and SAPO. The official reason was not given, but Yaroslav Zheleznyak, an MP from “Voice”, claimed that Yermak appears on the "Mindich recordings" under the code name "Ali Baba".

A few hours after his dismissal, Yermak reported that he was leaving for the front. He explained that he “didn’t want to create problems for Zelensky”.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.