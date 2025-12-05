Russians shot a Ukrainian soldier who was surrendering to the authorities in the Donetsk region

In the Siversk direction, a Russian soldier shot a Ukrainian soldier who had come out to surrender.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

This happened when Russian soldiers entered a private sector near Svyato-Pokrovsk in the Seversk direction.

The Ukrainian soldier came out with his hands raised, showing his willingness to surrender, but the Russian opened fire from an ambush.

The wounded soldier tried to take cover, but the occupier finished him off with a shot from a machine gun.

The 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade said that the Russians managed to get to Ukrainian positions due to weather conditions.

The brigade emphasized that at the moment when the AFU fighter raised his hands, under international law he had the status of a person no longer participating in hostilities.

The Prosecutorʼs Office has launched an investigation into the fact of a war crime that led to the death of a person.

In November, during an assault on positions near the village of Hnativka, Pokrovsk district, the Russians surrounded and captured a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, after which they killed him.

