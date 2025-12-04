In Poland, a teacher called Ukrainian schoolchildren “bastsrds” — then they were beaten by Polish school students near the school

Polish lawyer David Denert posted a video of a teacher at the Slupsk Construction School calling Ukrainian students “bastards” and saying they would fail his subject because he would “prove to them who a Pole is”. The students were later beaten up by their Polish classmates after class.

This is reported by the Polish media Onet.

Denert says he does not represent the victims, but is involved in the case — the father of one of the Ukrainian students contacted him. The lawyer wrote a letter to the education department and the school principal.

It was also reported that the teacher said about Ukrainian schoolchildren that "Ukrainians use Polish services".

Beating of Ukrainian schoolchildren

Onet journalists spoke with one of the parents of the victims. He said that a course was being held at the Slupsk Construction School, where students from different schools studied. There were two Ukrainians in the class. One of the Polish students often turned on the sounds of falling bombs and missiles on his phone during lessons, addressing the Ukrainians with the words: "Time to hide."

Other insulting statements were also made against Ukrainians. According to the father, the teacher did not react in any way. On the contrary, he himself spoke disparagingly about Ukrainians.

At some point, one of the Ukrainians began recording the teacherʼs comments, which resonated with some of the Polish students. "One of them approached the teacher and said: “This is why I respect you."

Then the Ukrainians were beaten near the school after classes. The attackers were high school students.

Ukrainian schoolchildren were walking to the bus stop. They were followed by a group of Polish students who allegedly shouted insults about Ukrainians and Ukraine. This group also included a student who played recordings of falling bombs and missiles during class.

At some point, a fight broke out between the groups. One of the Polish students took out his phone, called, and shouted: “The Ukrainians are here.”

A moment later, two big boys ran out of the school. One of the Ukrainians had his nose broken. One of the Polish students held him down while the other hit him.

Report to the police

When the mother of one of the schoolchildren decided to contact the police, she was refused, told that there was no police officer on duty. But the next day she came to the police station again. Only then did the police respond to the report of the attack near the school. One of the victims suffered a broken collarbone, the other suffered a suspected concussion.

The police responded to accusations that they did not accept the statement by saying that one of the boys went to the police station with his parents and was advised to seek medical attention for his injuries. The statement was accepted the next day. The police have not yet filed any charges.

Journalists were unable to contact the school principal. They learned unofficially that the teacher in question is currently on sick leave and his case is being handled by the Board of Education.

The Consul General of Ukraine in Gdansk Oleksandr Plodysty stated that Ukraine “is not asking for anything specific — only a fair and objective consideration of the case”.

