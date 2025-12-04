Russia attacked Ukraine with 138 drones and two missiles

To attack Ukraine on the night of December 4, Russian forces launched 138 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and other types of drones. The enemy also attacked with ballistic missiles.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Air defenses neutralized 114 enemy drones in the north, south, and east of the country. The largest number of "Shaheds" flew — 85.

The drones flew from the following directions: Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Bryansk — Russian Federation, Chauda — temporarily occupied Crimea.

The Russians also attacked with two “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles from the Rostov region of the Russian Federation and the Crimean peninsula. Ballistic missile hits and 24 strike UAVs were recorded in 14 locations.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

On Wednesday, December 3, Russian forces launched 111 strike drones — Ukrainian military neutralized 83 drones. They recorded 27 drone hits in 13 places, as well as falling debris in one location.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.