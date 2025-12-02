The first stage of the “UZ-3000” program has started. Free tickets will be available for trains to frontline regions

The "UZ-3000" program has been launched in Ukraine, under which everyone can receive 3000 free kilometers for travel on “Ukrzaliznytsia” (UZ).

This was reported by the press service of “Ukrzaliznytsia" and the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development.

In December, the program will operate in test mode on trains to all front-line regions.

Tickets can be purchased in the “Ukrzaliznytsia” application from 10:00 on December 3. The first flights will depart on December 5.

In total, you can book up to four trips in reserved seats, compartments, regional trains, and 2nd class Intercity trains on 24 designated routes. Their list will be updated.

To issue a ticket, you need:

download or update the "Ukrzaliznytsia" application. Verify it using "Diia.Signature";

find the mark "3000" and click "Participate";

select the desired train marked "3000". Kilometers will be used during the booking — they will be automatically debited from the bonus account.

In the first phase of the program, tickets are available for the following trains:

No. 101/102 Mykolaiv — Barvinkove (Kramatorsk);

No. 103/104 (Kramatorsk) Barvinkove — Lviv;

No. 109/110 Lviv — Mykolaiv;

No. 115/116 Sumy — Kyiv;

No. 121/122 Mykolaiv — Kyiv;

No. 127/128 Lviv — Zaporizhzhia;

No. 141/142 Ivano-Frankivsk — Chernihiv;

No. 143/144 Sumy — Rakhiv;

No. 39/40 Solotvyne — Zaporizhzhia;

No. 45/44 Kharkiv — Uzhhorod;

No. 47/48 Zaporizhzhia — Mukachevo;

No. 51/52 Odesa — Zaporizhzhia;

No. 53/54 Dnipro — Odesa;

No. 61/62 Dnipro — Ivano-Frankivsk;

No. 773/774 Kyiv — Konotop;

No. 87/88 Kovel — Zaporizhzhia;

No. 886/888 Fastiv — Chernihiv;

No. 895/896 Konotop — Fastiv.

Seats in childrenʼs compartments are also available on the following trains:

No. 15/16 Kharkiv — Yasinya;

No. 17/18 Kharkiv — Uzhhorod;

No. 41/42 Dnipro — Truskavets.

And also 2nd class seats in Intercity+:

No. 719/720 Kharkiv — Kyiv;

No. 723/722 Kharkiv — Kyiv;

No. 731/732 Zaporizhzhia — Kyiv.

3000 free kilometers by rail

The "UZ-3000" program, reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky in November, provides for free trips of three thousand kilometers within Ukraine.

“Ukrzaliznytsia” assured that the program does not require additional funds from the budget, but will be implemented at the expense of empty seats on trains during off-peak periods. Part of the costs will be compensated by revising the prices of premium segment tickets.

The program will run for four months during a period of low ticket demand. Last year, nearly a million seats remained vacant during the off-peak winter months. During this time, the company will be able to fill up cars, offer trips “for kilometers”, and carry more passengers at no additional cost.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.