“Ukrzaliznytsia” shared details of the UZ-3000 program reported by Zelensky

The UZ-3000 program, previously reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky, does not require additional state funding and will be implemented at the expense of empty seats on trains during off-peak periods, and part of the costs will be compensated by revising the prices of premium segment tickets.

Chairman of the Board of “Ukrzaliznytsia” Oleksandr Pertsovsky stated this in a comment to Radio Liberty.

Pertsovsky clarified that UZ-3000 will not apply to first-class, sleeping and international carriages. For these ticket categories, the company is introducing dynamic pricing and additional services to offset the costs of the program.

"To cover possible losses of income from passengers who use ʼkilometersʼ, we are introducing compensators, in particular, more flexible pricing in the premium segment, which is currently regulated. So additional kilometers do not create a burden on the state budget," Pertsovsky explained.

The program will run for four months during a period of low ticket demand. Last year, almost a million seats remained vacant during the off-peak winter months. During this time, the company will be able to fill up cars, offer trips “for kilometers” and carry more passengers at no additional cost.

At the first stage, the initiative will be aimed at passengers from frontline regions. According to Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba, these are regional centers where almost 12 million people live. The program is planned to be launched in December.

On November 1, Zelensky instructed to work on a special transport support program. The proposal of “Ukrzaliznytsia” provided for free trips of 3 thousand kilometers within Ukraine. According to the president, the program is currently being worked on.

